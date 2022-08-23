Multiple AK-47 Style Rifles, Significant Amount of Narcotics Found During Investigation in Waterbury: PD

Police have recovered what they said were several guns including multiple AK-47 style rifles and a significant amount of narcotics during an investigation in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The Waterbury Police Department Criminal Investigations Bureau and the Connecticut State Police Violent Crime Task Force executed multiple search and seizure warrants for 26-year-old Horace Kelly at his home on Knollwood Circle in Waterbury, Cornwall Lane in Prospect and on a vehicle described as a 2005 Honda Pilot.

During the investigation, authorities said they found multiple guns including a Taurus 9mm handgun, a Glock 40 caliber handgun with an auto fire selector switch, a Double Star Corp assault rifle (AR-15) loaded with nine live 5.56 rounds of ammunition, a magazine containing 37 live 5.56 rounds of ammunition and a Pioneer Arm Corp (AK-47) rifle with a 50-round magazine.

Officers said two of the assault rifles were accessible to children who lived in the home. DCF was contacted as part of the investigation.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Investigators said they also found 1,795 bags of heroin, 484.40 grams of cocaine, 75 controlled substance narcotics pills, 126.5 grams of crack cocaine, 54 grams of marijuana, $645, various drug paraphernalia items and ammunition.

Kelly is facing charges including possession of an assault rifle, criminal possession of a pistol or revolver, illegal sale or transfer of a pistol or revolver, failure to declare a large capacity magazine, risk of injury to a minor, operation of a drug factory, weapons in a motor vehicle and various other drug-related charges.

According to police, Kelly did not possess a valid pistol permit and is a convicted felon for past felony convictions involving weapons and narcotics-related violations. He is being held on a $1.5 million bond pending court arraignment.