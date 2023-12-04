Multiple animals dead after fire at Vernon home

Three animals have died in a house fire on Riverside Avenue in Vernon Monday morning, fire officials said.

Crews said they were called to the area for a residential structure fire. Firefighters found smoke coming from the roof and fire coming from inside the home.

Firefighters made an aggressive interior attack and the blaze was extinguished.

The fire department said no one was inside, but three animals were found dead.

Nearby fire agencies were called in to assist. The cause is under investigation.