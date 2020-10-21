Waterbury

Multiple Arrests Made After Fight at Waterbury Walmart

NBC Connecticut

Waterbury police made multiple arrests after a fight at the local Walmart Wednesday.

Police said they were called to the store on Wolcott Street around 3:30 p.m. for a fight. According to police, someone involved in the fight threatened to get a gun, and some kind of fake gun, like a BB gun or pellet gun, may have been displayed.

Police stressed that no one was shot and that social media reports of a shooting are incorrect.

Multiple arrests were made.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

