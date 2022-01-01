Multiple Babies Born on New Year's Day 2022 in Conn.

Multiple families in Connecticut are welcoming new babies on New Year's Day this year. Here's a look at some of the first babies born in the new year in our state.

Kimberly Torres and Orlando Morales, of Shelton, welcomed their son Orlando Michael Morales, Jr. at Saint Vincent's Medical Center at 12:39 a.m.

"What a great way to start our new year!" the parents said of their son's birth.

Hartford HealthCare

Baby Caleb was born at Backus Hospital at 1:39 a.m. on New Year's Day. His mom, Widlyne Sanon, is from Norwich.

Hartford HealthCare

Andressa and Leandro Ekuni, of Plainville, welcomed baby girl Alice at 2:34 a.m. She joins her big brother, 6-year-old Gustavo, at home.

"Our whole family had bets if she was going to be born in 2021 or 2022. Well, to the ones that voted 2022 you guys are the winners!” the parents said about Alice's birth.