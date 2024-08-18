Danbury

Multiple buildings in Danbury evacuated due to mudslide, flooding

Multiple buildings in Danbury have been evacuated due to what city officials said was a "mudslide situation" and because of flooding.

According to city officials, emergency and utility crews are at the scene of 160 Shelter Rock Road for a mudslide situation.

The incident is reportedly under control and is isolated to that area only. That building has been evacuated.

Also in Danbury, emergency crews are evacuating Glen Apartments on Main Street because of flooding.

Storms moving through Connecticut on Sunday have prompted flash flood warnings and flooding has closed roads in multiple cities and towns.

