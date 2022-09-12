Multiple Cars Chase, Shoot at Each Other in Bristol: Police

Police are investigating after multiple cars allegedly chased and shot at each other across Bristol Monday night.

Officials received multiple calls reporting shots fired in the area of King Street, also known as Route 229, and Broad Street, or Route 72.

Shortly after, police received additional calls reporting shots fired in the area of Jerome Avenue and Davis Drive.

Police said several vehicles were chasing each other through the city actively shooting. Responding officers found multiple crime scenes, they said.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Authorities said they engaged in a brief pursuit of cars involved in the incident. The pursuit crossed into neighboring towns such as Farmington and Plainville, and was ultimately ended without incident.

No injuries were reported in the incident. The investigation remains active and ongoing.

Connecticut State Police are also investigating. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 860-584-3000.