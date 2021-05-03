first alert weather

Multiple Chances for Rain in the Week Ahead

After a beautiful end to the weekend, NBC Connecticut meteorologists are now tracking multiple chances for rain in the week ahead.

Today will feature lots of clouds with temperatures around 70.

Rain is likely later this evening and tonight.

Tomorrow, early showers give way to breaks of sun during the day. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

More rain will develop tomorrow night through Wednesday night with heavy rain possible with thunder on Wednesday afternoon.

It appears we get a break from the rain on Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the low 60s.

The rain returns on Friday with showers likely at night.

