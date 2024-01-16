Multiple crashes reported in Conn. as roads become slippery

Multiple car crashes have been reported across the state with slippery conditions on the roads as we head into the evening hours.

A multi-car crash on the Gold Star Bridge in Groton has caused several lanes to close. Interstate 95 South is closed between exits 86 and 84.

In Hartford, part of I-84 East was closed between exits 46 and 48. The highway has since reopened.

The Tolland Fire Department said they responded to multiple car accidents on I-84. They are currently at the scene of a crash on I-84 West before exit 67.

The state Department of Transportation said crashes have also been reported on I-84 in Manchester and Plainville, respectively. They have both since been cleared.

The extent of injuries is unknown. Several police departments in the state are warning drivers to stay off the roads.

Shelton police are advising drivers to exercise caution and prioritize safety.

"It is crucial for all motorists to drive responsibly, maintain reduced speeds and ensure their vehicles are equipped for adverse weather. This proactive approach contributes to a safer community and helps prevent accidents or incidents on icy road," the police department said on Facebook.

The Brookfield Police Department said roads are very icy, and drivers should stay home until Public Works crews can clear and salt the roads.

❄️ Be aware that surfaces may be slick. With the colder temps expected tonight, if the road looks wet, it may be ice.



⚠️When you are behind the wheel, use caution, slow down, put the phone away, and leave plenty of space between other vehicles. #DriveSafe #CTDOT pic.twitter.com/fseezoHuZu — Connecticut Department of Transportation (@CTDOTOfficial) January 16, 2024

The DOT is warning drivers that roads may be slick and with colder temperatures expected tonight, there could be black ice.

Stay with NBC Connecticut for the latest on road conditions.