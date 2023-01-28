Firefighters Battle Large Fire at Egg Farm in Bozrah

Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a large fire at an egg farm in Bozrah on Saturday.

Firefighters said the fire is at Hillendale Farms on Schwartz Road.

Crews from departments including Colchester, East Haddam, Salem, Gardner Lake, Lebanon, Franklin, Yantic and Sterling are at the scene.

According to Colchester Fire Department, there are water issues and more tankers are being called.

Authorities have not released details on the size of the fire or the extent of any damage so far.

The smoke from the fire can be seen on Route 2 near exit 24.

It's unclear what may have started the fire.

NBC Connecticut has a crew heading to the scene and will update this story as details become available.