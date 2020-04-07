Multiple Departments Respond to Brush Fire in East Haddam

More than a dozen departments responded to a brush fire in East Haddam Tuesday.

East Haddam firefighters said they were called to a brush fire near the intersection of Olmstead and Wickham roads around 2:23 p.m. When crews arrived they found a large fire spreading through the area.

Twelve mutual aid companies responded to fight the blaze, which spread across a 10-acre area near the Babcock Pond Wildlife Management Area. Strong winds and dry conditions helped the fire spread.

Firefighters spent more than three hours fighting the blaze.

The Forest Fire Danger level was listed as high Tuesday, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. This is typical for the spring months in Connecticut.