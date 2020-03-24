Multiple DMV Employees Test Positive for COVID-19

Several Department of Motor Vehicles employees have tested positive for the coronavirus, agency officials confirmed Tuesday.

The agency said that all DMV branches closed early Tuesday upon learning that multiple DMV employees have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have family members who have tested positive.

John DiSette, president of the Administration and Residual Employees Union, Local 4200-AFT, said at least seven employees at the Wethersfield facility have tested positive as of Tuesday. The unions are pushing to have the building shut down through the weekend, DiSette said.

In a notice sent to employees, agency officials confirmed they first learned an employee at the Wethersfield branch had tested positive for COVID-19 on March 16. Everyone who had been in contact with that person was contacted and sent home to self-quarantine, officials said, and all employees at that location were sent home early.

Officials hired a cleaning company to clean and disinfect the building, and it was closed for two days.

On March 18, the agency stopped all face-to-face, in-person transactions at all Connecticut DMV offices, though employees were still reporting to work to serve the public online, by phone, mail and through dropboxes.

As of Tuesday, the agency is moving to a new model where only critical staff will work out of the Wethersfield office to continue DMV operations for businesses and organizations considered essential under Gov. Ned Lamont's executive order.

The DMV had already announced extensions on some credentials where an in-person visit would be required, such as registrations.

So far, 618 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Connecticut, and 12 patients have died.