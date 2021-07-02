Enfield

Multiple Homes Evacuated Due to Flooding in Enfield

Multiple homes have been evacuated and a road has been shut down because of severe flooding in an area of Enfield, according to police.

Officials told NBC Connecticut that three homes on Lynch Terrace were evacuated because of flooding and the end of the road has been shut down because the water was still rising Friday night.

Officials also said Freshwater Blvd was closed at Northbound and Cranbrook Boulevard.

"We would like to remind drivers that throughout the town if you come across cones and/or a barricade across the road, they are there to prevent situations where your car may become disabled in deep standing water. Please use caution when approaching standing water in roads and do not try to drive around placed deterrents," police said.

The extent of damage to the homes is unknown at this time. No additional information was immediately available.

