Multiple Houses Struck by Bullets After Several Shootings Within Hours in Meriden

Multiple houses were struck by bullets after several shootings within a few hours on Monday night and early Tuesday morning in Meriden.

Police said the first reported shooting happened around 7:20 p.m. on Monday. Officers were called to Camp Street and the intersection of Camp Street at Center Street after getting a report of shots fired. A canvass was done and authorities said no evidence was recovered so they cannot confirm if any shots were fired.

Less than two hours later, police were called to Hinman Street after getting a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to the area around 9:50 p.m. and said they found shell casings in the roadway. Investigators said a home on the road was struck by gunfire multiple times.

Thirty minutes later, police said they responded to Andrews Street after getting a report of shots fired. When officers arrived around 10:20 p.m., they said they found shell casings in the road and found a home had been by bullets hit multiple times.

Less than an hour later, officers responded to Spring Street after getting a report of shots fired around 11:10 p.m. Investigators said at that time, nothing was found so they could not determine if shots had been fired. On Tuesday morning, authorities said a resident at a home on Spring Street reported finding multiple bullet holes in his home.

About an hour and a half later, officers were called to Sherman Avenue after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived around 12:50 a.m. on Tuesday, police said they found multiple shell casings in the road and found a home had been hit by gunfire multiple times.

The last shooting was less than a half an hour later when police said they responded to Cherry Street after getting a report of shots fired. When officers arrived around 1:15 a.m., they said they found multiple shell casings in the road and found a home on the road had been hit by bullets multiple times.

No injuries have been reported in any of the shootings.

Anyone with information should contact the anonymous tip line at (203) 630-6253 or Det. Sergeant Cardona at (203) 630-6272.