Multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers causing delays on I-95 North in Fairfield County

Multiple jackknifed tractor-trailers are causing delays on Interstate 95 North in Fairfield County.

Bridgeport

In Bridgeport, the northbound side of the highway is closed between exits 28 and 29.

Over 3 miles of delays are reported between exits 25 and 29.

Fairfield

In Fairfield, the left and center lanes were closed between exits 19 and 21. The lanes have reopened.

Greenwich

In Greenwich, the left and center lanes are closed between exits 5 and 6.

There is over 3.5 miles of congestion between exits 3 and 6.

It's unclear when the areas will fully reopen.

There's no word on if anyone is injured.