Multiple officers injured following traffic stop in Groton: police

Multiple police officers were injured after conducting a traffic stop in Groton on Tuesday.

The police department said they responded to Mellow Avenue after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle.

The car was pulled over and when an officer approached it, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and observed a small child who wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the back seat.

The driver, 36-year-old Joseph Duquette, refused to get out of the car and when the officer opened the car door, he drove off while the officer was holding onto him, according to police.

This caused the officer to be hit by the vehicle, injuring his arm. Duquette fled the scene and was found a short distance away at his home, authorities said.

The man had a child in his arms and ran inside. He then resisted arrest, and three other officers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Duquette was arrested on a slew of charges including reckless driving, illegal use of flashing or color lights, risk of injury to a minor, traveling unreasonably fast, assault on police, interfering with an officer, driving while under the influence and more.

He appeared in court on Wednesday and was held on a $100,000 bond.