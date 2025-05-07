Groton

Multiple officers injured following traffic stop in Groton: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Multiple police officers were injured after conducting a traffic stop in Groton on Tuesday.

The police department said they responded to Mellow Avenue after getting a report of a suspicious vehicle.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The car was pulled over and when an officer approached it, he smelled a strong odor of alcohol and observed a small child who wasn't wearing a seatbelt in the back seat.

The driver, 36-year-old Joseph Duquette, refused to get out of the car and when the officer opened the car door, he drove off while the officer was holding onto him, according to police.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This caused the officer to be hit by the vehicle, injuring his arm. Duquette fled the scene and was found a short distance away at his home, authorities said.

The man had a child in his arms and ran inside. He then resisted arrest, and three other officers sustained minor injuries, police said.

Duquette was arrested on a slew of charges including reckless driving, illegal use of flashing or color lights, risk of injury to a minor, traveling unreasonably fast, assault on police, interfering with an officer, driving while under the influence and more.

Local

Connecticut 33 mins ago

Senate approves bill cracking down on street takeovers

Connecticut 1 hour ago

Agriculture officials urge residents to discard packages of seeds sent by mail

He appeared in court on Wednesday and was held on a $100,000 bond.

This article tagged under:

Groton
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us