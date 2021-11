Firefighters are responding to a fire in Bridgeport and said multiple people are being rescued.

A Tweet from the Bridgeport Fire Department says the fire is in the 1100th block of William Street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Working structure fire at 1100th block of William Street. Multiple parties being rescued at this time — Bridgeport Fire Dept (@BridgeportFire) November 5, 2021

No additional information was immediately available.