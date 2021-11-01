Hartford

Multiple People Displaced After Fire at Hartford Apartment Building

Multiple people are displaced after a fire at an apartment building in Hartford on Monday morning.

Firefighters said there was a fire in a unit on the third floor of an apartment building on Merrill Street around 12:30 a.m.

The fire was contained to the one unit and the unit below has water damage, according to officials.

Multiple people are displaced from the two damaged units, firefighters said.

One person was transported to the hospital for an unknown reason with an unknown condition, investigators said. No firefighters were injured.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

