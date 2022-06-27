Avon

Multiple People Displaced, Pet Rescued After House Fire in Avon

Multiple people are displaced and a pet was rescued after a house fire in Avon late Sunday night.

Fire officials said emergency crews were called to a home on Secret Lake Road around 11:30 p.m. after getting a report of smoke.

A police officer arrived first and reported smoke showing. The first fire officer at the scene said there was fire in the basement.

Crews quickly extinguished the fire and investigators said the home sustained some damage.

Firefighters rescued a cat and reunited it with the homeowners, fire officials said.

According to fire officials, multiple people were displaced. Authorities did not have an exact number for how many people are impacted.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the Avon Fire Marshal's Office.

