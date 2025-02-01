Rocky Hill

Multiple people injured after car ends up in drainage culvert off I-91 in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Fire Department

Multiple people were injured after a car ended up in a drainage culvert off of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a crash with injuries on I-91 North around 2 a.m.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

When crews arrived, they said they found a one-car crash with the vehicle about 50 feet off of the road and in a drainage culvert.

The people inside of the car were able to self-extricate with help from Connecticut State Police troopers to get them up the embankment.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

Multiple occupants in the car were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured and what the severity of those injuries may be.

A portion of the highway was briefly closed while the vehicle was removed. It has since reopened.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hill
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us