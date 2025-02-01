Multiple people injured after car ends up in drainage culvert off I-91 in Rocky Hill

Multiple people were injured after a car ended up in a drainage culvert off of Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill early Saturday morning.

Firefighters responded to a report of a crash with injuries on I-91 North around 2 a.m.

When crews arrived, they said they found a one-car crash with the vehicle about 50 feet off of the road and in a drainage culvert.

The people inside of the car were able to self-extricate with help from Connecticut State Police troopers to get them up the embankment.

Multiple occupants in the car were transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. It's unclear exactly how many people were injured and what the severity of those injuries may be.

A portion of the highway was briefly closed while the vehicle was removed. It has since reopened.