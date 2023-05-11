Multiple People Injured After Dump Truck Rollover Crash in Washington

Multiple people have been taken to the hospital after a dump truck rolled over and crashed in Washington Thursday evening.

Connecticut State Police said they were called to Romford Road at about 5 p.m. for a reported two-car accident.

Responding officers said a dump truck was one of the vehicles involved in the crash, and it rolled over into the water nearby.

Multiple people were transported to the hospital, but the extent of their injuries is unknown.

No additional information was immediately available.