Rocky Hill

Multiple People Injured in Crash, Car Fire on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

Rocky Hill Fire Department

Multiple people were injured in a crash and car fire on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to I-91 north prior to exit 24 around 7:20 a.m. by Connecticut State Police for a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they found a crash near the Gilbert Avenue overpass.

The first vehicle involved in the crash was found in the right lane with both occupants outside of the vehicle, firefighters said. Both people were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, they added.

A second vehicle that was involved in the accident was found approximately 600 feet north in the left lane and was on fire, according to investigators. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to stabilize the vehicles and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

This article tagged under:

Rocky Hillcrash investigationinterstate 91
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us