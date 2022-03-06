Multiple People Injured in Crash, Car Fire on I-91 North in Rocky Hill

Multiple people were injured in a crash and car fire on Interstate 91 north in Rocky Hill on Sunday morning.

Firefighters were called to I-91 north prior to exit 24 around 7:20 a.m. by Connecticut State Police for a crash with injuries.

When crews arrived, they said they found a crash near the Gilbert Avenue overpass.

The first vehicle involved in the crash was found in the right lane with both occupants outside of the vehicle, firefighters said. Both people were transported to the hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries, they added.

A second vehicle that was involved in the accident was found approximately 600 feet north in the left lane and was on fire, according to investigators. The occupant was able to get out of the vehicle.

Fire crews were able to stabilize the vehicles and extinguished the fire.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.