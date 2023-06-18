Derby

Multiple people injured in hit-and-run crash on Route 8 in Derby

connecticut state police vehicle
NBC Connecticut

Multiple people were taken to the hospital after a hit-and-run crash involving three vehicles in Derby overnight.

Emergency crews were called to Route 8 south at exit 17 after getting a report of a multi-car crash with injuries.

People in two vehicles were transported to Yale New Haven Hospital. The exact number of people and the extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

According to fire officials, the people in a third vehicle involved in the crash fled the scene before emergency crews responded.

Connecticut State Police is investigating the crash.

