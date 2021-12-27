Multiple People Injured in Norwalk Crash

Multiple people were taken to the hospital to be treated for injuries after a crash in Norwalk on Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to a two-car crash at the intersection of Westport Avenue and Dry Hill Road around 11:20 p.m.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android — and choose the alerts you want.

When crews arrived, they said they found a 60-year-old man pinned under the dashboard of his Geo Prizm 4.

He was extricated using multiple hydraulic tools and was immediately transported to Norwalk Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries, according to firefighters.

The other vehicle involved, a Honda Accord, had three or four occupants in their early 20s, fire officials said. The driver was transported to the hospital to be treated for injuries. The passengers were also transported to be observed.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.