Multiple People Injured in Several Accidents on I-91 in North Haven

Multiple people were injured in several simultaneous accidents on Interstate 91 in North Haven on Sunday.

Firefighters said at one point, the highway was closed down to all traffic in both directions between exits 8 and 9 north and exit 12 south. The highway has since reopened.

Several of the accidents resulted in injuries, fire officials added. It's unclear how many people were injured or the extent of those injuries.

According to firefighters, one of the fire trucks was struck by a vehicle while on the scene of a crash on I-91 south near exit 12. The fire truck was providing blocking protection for firefighters who were treating people inside of a vehicle with injuries when it was struck.

Firefighters reported seeing the front of the fire truck lift in the air, officials said. No firefighters were injured. The driver of the vehicle that struck the fire truck was transported to an area hospital, fire officials added.

The fire truck is expected to remain out of service until it can be inspected to determine if there is any damage to the frame or axel.

Emergency officials remind drivers to slow down, move over and put away any distractions when you see emergency lights.