Waterbury

Multiple people reportedly shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury: police

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

Multiple people have been reportedly shot at Brass Mill Center in Waterbury on Tuesday.

The police department is responding to a shooting incident at the mall on Union Street.

Stream Connecticut News for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

Authorities said multiple victims have been reported and an active investigation is underway.

The extent of injuries is unknown at this time. The mayor's office tells NBC Connecticut that there are no fatalities.

Get top local Connecticut stories delivered to you every morning with the News Headlines newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

People are being asked to avoid the area to allow emergency personnel to respond to the scene.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Local

Hartford Whalers 52 mins ago

State celebrates Hartford Whalers 50 years since team's start in Connecticut

Housing 58 mins ago

Connecticut defies national trend of sputters in spring homebuying

This article tagged under:

Waterbury
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us