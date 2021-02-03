At Least 1 Person Seriously Injured in New Britain Apartment Fire

At least one person is seriously injured after an apartment fire in New Britain early Wednesday morning and multiple people were rescued from the building.

Firefighters were called the the apartment building on Spring Street shortly after 2 a.m.

According to fire officials, there was a fire in the hallway area of the sixth floor and the building was occupied at the time of the fire.

When crews arrived, they said they saw multiple people hanging from the windows of the apartment.

Multiple people were rescued, firefighters said. It's unclear exactly how many people were rescued.

At least one person was seriously injured and was taken to the hospital for treatment, officials said. It's unclear if anyone else was injured.

There is heavy smoke damage in an apartment on the sixth floor and several people from the fifth and sixth floors are displaced, authorities added.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.