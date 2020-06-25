Bridgeport

1 Dead, 3 Others Injured in Bridgeport Shooting

News 12 CT

One person is dead and three others injured after a shooting in Bridgeport Thursday.

Police said it happened in the area of 509 Huntington Road.

One person was killed and three others are injured. The three surviving victims are at Bridgeport Hospital. The details of the injuries are not clear. Surrounding departments and Connecticut State Police were called to the hospital as mutual aid to assist officers.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
