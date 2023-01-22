Stolen Vehicle Involved in Crash on Route 9 in Middletown, Multiple People Injured

Police are investigating after a stolen vehicle was involved in a crash on Route 9 in Middletown early Sunday morning and multiple people were injured.

Officers in Middletown were advised of a vehicle speeding through Portland around 1:45 a.m. It was reported that the vehicle was traveling over the Arrigoni Bridge.

According to police, officers saw the 2017 Hyundai Elantra and attempted to stop it on Hartford Avenue, but the vehicle traveled through a red light at the intersection of Hartford Avenue and Route 9.

The Hyundai then collided with another vehicle that was traveling south on Route 9, investigators said.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

Fire officials said crews were called to the serious crash with possible entrapment and ejection.

The occupants of both vehicles were transported to area hospitals and are listed in stable to critical conditions. Authorities have not released details on the exact number of people injured or the extent of their injuries.

Authorities said the Hyundai involved in the crash was later reported stolen out of Wethersfield.

Route 9 was closed in both directions after the crash, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to call Middletown Police Department.