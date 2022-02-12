vernon

Multiple People Transported to Hospitals After Crash Involving a Motorcycle in Vernon

Multiple people were transported to Hartford-area hospitals after a crash involving a motorcycle in Vernon on Saturday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Hartford Turnpike after getting a report of a crash involving a motorcycle with multiple patients.

When firefighters arrived to the scene, they said they determined there was a need for additional resources including LifeStar.

LifeStar arrived shortly after being called and landed adjacent to the scene in the Exit 64 commuter lot, fire officials said.

All patients were transported to Hartford-area hospitals for care.

The road is expected to remain closed while police investigate the crash.

