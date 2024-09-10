Multiple police officers injured during domestic call in Groton

Three police officers were injured while making an arrest during a domestic call in Groton over the weekend.

Groton police said they responded to a home on North Road just before 7:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Police were made aware that the man who called 911 was acting erratically, had assaulted a woman and allegedly had a knife in his possession.

Responding officers found the man at the end of his driveway unarmed, but he ran into traffic trying to stop cars. Authorities believe he was intoxicated and very agitated, and he was sweating profusely.

Police said they were able to de-escalate the situation and talk with the man while other officers spoke with witnesses and other people involved.

Based on their investigation, officers arrested the man on domestic violence-related charges. When he was made aware he was being arrested, police said he began to tense up, became agitated and started to walk toward his house.

He didn't comply with officers and he physically resisted arrest. Police said the man was eventually taken to the ground by officers and a struggle happened.

During the struggle, three Groton police officers were hurt, one of which had to go to the emergency room. That officer was released but remains out of work because of his injuries, according to police.

The second officer had serious cuts on both of his knees and the third officer had cuts on his head, face, knees and hands, authorities said.

The man was arrested on three counts of assaulting a police officer, disorderly conduct and interfering with an officer. He was held on a $10,000 bond and appeared in court on Monday.

The incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information about what happened is asked to contact police at 860-441-6712.