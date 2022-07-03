Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Multiple state parks have reached capacity and are now closed on Sunday.
The parking lots at the following state parks are full and are closed to new visitors:
- Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Temperatures will range from the upper 70s/low 80s to the mid-80s on Sunday, which is pretty standard for early July.
Any of the parks that close on Sunday are expected to reopen on Monday.
