Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity

Parking lot at Rocky Neck state beach closed
Multiple state parks in Connecticut are closed to new visitors on Saturday after reaching capacity.

The following parks are now closed:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Burr Pond State Park in Torrington
  • Gardner Lake State Park in Salem
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Any park that closes on Saturday is expected to reopen to new visitors on Sunday.

Record heat is expected this weekend as the heat wave continues. Highs will be near 98 on Saturday and near 100 on Sunday.

