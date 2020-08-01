Connecticut state parks and beaches

Several State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Saturday

NBC Universal, Inc.

Several state parks have reached capacity on Saturday and are now closed to new visitors.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the parking lots at the following parks are full:

  • Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
  • Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
  • Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
  • Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
  • Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
  • Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
  • Quaddick State Park in Thompson
  • Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
  • Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield
  • Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
  • Silver Sands State Park in Milford
  • Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any parks that close on Saturday are expected to reopen to new visitors on Sunday.

Local

severe thunderstorms 18 mins ago

First Alert Weather: Severe Thunderstorms Possible Sunday

Tolland 2 hours ago

Crews at Scene of Tractor Trailer Fire on I-84 in Tolland

You can get the latest on park closures here.

This article tagged under:

Connecticut state parks and beachesRocky Neck State Park
Coronavirus Pandemic CT Reopening Live Blog Feeding Our Families Virtual Food Drive Kids Connection Local NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Entertainment CT Live Stand With Small Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Video
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us