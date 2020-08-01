Several State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Saturday

Several state parks have reached capacity on Saturday and are now closed to new visitors.
State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the parking lots at the following parks are full:
- Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union
- Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison
- Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford
- Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield
- Quaddick State Park in Thompson
- Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme
- Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield
- Sherwood Island State Park in Westport
- Silver Sands State Park in Milford
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Any parks that close on Saturday are expected to reopen to new visitors on Sunday.