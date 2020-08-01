Several State Parks Close After Reaching Capacity on Saturday

Several state parks have reached capacity on Saturday and are now closed to new visitors.

State Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection officials said the parking lots at the following parks are full:

Bigelow Hollow State Park in Union

Hammonasset Beach State Park in Madison

Harkness Memorial State Park in Waterford

Lake Waramaug State Park in Kent

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Mount Tom State Park in Litchfield

Quaddick State Park in Thompson

Rocky Neck State Park in East Lyme

Scantic River State Park, Powder Hollow in Enfield

Sherwood Island State Park in Westport

Silver Sands State Park in Milford

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Any parks that close on Saturday are expected to reopen to new visitors on Sunday.

You can get the latest on park closures here.