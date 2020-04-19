Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Parking Capacity

Over a dozen state parks have closed after the parking lots reached capacity on Sunday.

The following parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed:

Black Rock State Park in Watertown

C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel/Newtown/Redding

Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam

George Waldo State Park in Southbury

James L Goodwin State Forest in Hampton

Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford

Millers Pond State Park in Haddam

Paugussett State Forest in Newtown

Penwood State Park in Bloomfield

River Highlands State Park in Cromwell

Scantic River State Park in Enfield

Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is continuing to monitor state parks to ensure social distancing is being practiced amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Connecticut state parks are reducing the amount of people who can visit during the coronavirus outbreak and there are now fines and charges possible for people who violate social distancing guidelines.

DEEP said they will provide access to parks for solitary recreation for as long as they can and the parks are being monitored for social distancing.

If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said they will consider capacity reductions and closures.