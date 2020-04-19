Multiple State Parks Close After Reaching Parking Capacity

Over a dozen state parks have closed after the parking lots reached capacity on Sunday.
The following parks have reached parking capacity and are now closed:
- Black Rock State Park in Watertown
- C.P. Huntington State Park in Bethel/Newtown/Redding
- Devil's Hopyard State Park in East Haddam
- George Waldo State Park in Southbury
- James L Goodwin State Forest in Hampton
- Lovers Leap State Park in New Milford
- Millers Pond State Park in Haddam
- Paugussett State Forest in Newtown
- Penwood State Park in Bloomfield
- River Highlands State Park in Cromwell
- Scantic River State Park in Enfield
- Sleeping Giant State Park in Hamden
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Talcott Mountain State Park in Simsbury
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
The state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is continuing to monitor state parks to ensure social distancing is being practiced amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Local
DEEP said they will provide access to parks for solitary recreation for as long as they can and the parks are being monitored for social distancing.
If social distancing is not being practiced, DEEP said they will consider capacity reductions and closures.