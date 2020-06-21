State Parks Including Rocky Neck Reach Capacity, Close

Sunday is set to be a beautiful day especially at some of the state parks.

If your family plans to hit the trails today, here are some important things to keep in mind.

It starts with preparation. You definitely want to have a plan in place because a lot of state parks can reach capacity quickly.

The following state parks have already reached capacity and are now closed for the day:

Scantic River State Park in Enfield

When you get to the state park, you want to remember to distance yourself by at least six feet to adhere to the Centers for Disease Control's guidelines. Try to let other people know when you are getting near them so they can step off the trail and allow you to pass.

You should also try to bring hand sanitizer to keep your hands clean while out on the trail.

And you may want to bring a bottle of water or a drink because some public water fountains may be closed.

You can see the latest park closures here.