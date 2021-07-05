Multiple State Parks Reach Capacity to Close Out Holiday Weekend

Multiple state parks have reached capacity as we close out the Fourth of July holiday weekend.
The following state parks have reached capacity and are now closed to new vehicles:
- Scantic River State Park in Enfield
- Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield
- Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown
Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but tickets for tours of the castle are sold out for the rest of the day, according to officials.
Any parks that close today will reopen to the public tomorrow.