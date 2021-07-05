Multiple State Parks Reach Capacity to Close Out Holiday Weekend

Multiple state parks have reached capacity as we close out the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

The following state parks have reached capacity and are now closed to new vehicles:

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Scantic River State Park in Enfield

Squantz Pond State Park in New Fairfield

Wadsworth Falls State Park in Middletown

Gillette Castle State Park is currently open to the public until sunset, but tickets for tours of the castle are sold out for the rest of the day, according to officials.

Any parks that close today will reopen to the public tomorrow.