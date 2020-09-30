Bridgeport

Crash Involving Multiple Tractor-Trailers Shuts Down I-95 South in Bridgeport

NBC Universal, Inc.

A portion of Interstate 95 southbound has been shutdown due to a crash involving multiple tractor-trailers in Bridgeport on Wednesday morning.

Exits 29 and 27 have been closed due to a crash involving at least three tractor-trailers, according to DOT officials.

"A couple of them rolled over and one jackknifed,” said state police. "It’s going to be a while, probably through morning rush at least."

Investigators are reporting minor injuries at this time.

Troopers have confirmed consumer protection officials are coming out to inspect the cargo.

This investigation is ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bridgeport
