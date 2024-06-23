Multiple vehicles catch on fire in parking lot of Stamford towing company

Over two dozen firefighters extinguished multiple fires after several vehicles caught on fire in the parking lot of a Stamford towing company on Saturday.

Fire crews were called to the 400 block of Fairfield Avenue around 10:25 a.m. for a report of several vehicles burning next to a building.

Once at the scene, fire officials said they found a fire involving several vehicles inside the parking lot and storage area for a local towing company.

Twenty-six firefighters worked to extinguish the main area of the fire. It was quickly confined and placed under control.

The state Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection responded to the scene. Foam was applied to gasoline from a breached fuel tank involving the vehicle where the fire is believed to have originated.

Six adjacent stored vehicles at the tow yard sustained moderate damage from the original vehicle, fire officials said.

The Stamford Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause of the fire.