Waterbury

Multiple vehicles stolen from car dealership in Waterbury: police

The Waterbury Police Department is investigating after multiple vehicles were stolen from a car dealership over the weekend.

Authorities were made aware of a burglary that happened at about 2:15 a.m. at Loehman Blasius Chevrolet. Officers said four cars were stolen and were all later recovered.

Police said another burglary happened in June in which two cars were stolen and later recovered.

No arrests have been made. Both incidents are under investigation.

