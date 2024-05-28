Municipalities will soon be able to issue local fines for passing stopped school buses

Cities and towns will soon be able to issue their own fines when drivers are caught illegally passing school buses.

Starting July 1, municipal leaders can adopt their own local ordinances against passing a bus when it’s stopped to let children on and off. They can also impose fines of up to $250.

“We have to make sure that no student is injured or hurt,” said Sen. Herron Gaston (D-Bridgeport), co-chairman of the legislature’s Public Safety Committee.

Gaston touted the law during a press conference Tuesday at Dunbar Elementary School in Bridgeport.

The new law is a direct response to video NBC Connecticut shared in February as part of its Reckless on the Roads series.

The video captured nearly 10,000 drivers illegally passing schools buses in Bridgeport between early September and early February.

“We were shocked and aghast when we saw video 6 or 8 months ago of people blatantly disregarding the safety measures that a school bus has,” said Mayor Joe Ganim (D-Bridgeport).

Municipalities that adopt a local ordinance can then use video to capture drivers who pass a school bus that has its stop sign activated. Police can review the video and issue the tickets.

“Each child here represents the most important priority for their parents at home,” Bridgeport Superintendent Carmela Levy-David said. “They're someone’s heart, they’re someone’s most beloved.”

State law caps fines for local ordinances at $250, which is lower than the $450 penalty drivers face under state law when they pass a stopped school bus.

Municipalities get to keep all the money for local fines, though, compared to only 20% of proceeds from fines for violating state law.

State and local officials say that will help pay for the cost of public safety and education.

“I won't say it was a disincentive, but it certainly helps the revenue aspect of municipalities,” Ganim said.