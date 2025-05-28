Mural honors Wethersfield ‘hometown heroes' who tragically died in the line of duty

A new mural in Wethersfield honors two hometown heroes whose lives came to a tragic end.

Det. Bobby Garten and Wethersfield firefighter Robert “Sharkey” Sharkevich are now memorialized on the outside of the 9/11 Memorial Sports Center at the Pitkin Community Center in Wethersfield.

The mural, painted by artist Corey Pane, features the two first responders on an American flag, along with two children, as the men were mentors to youth, and the words ‘Hometown Heroes.’

Garten, a Hartford police detective, was killed in 2023 when a suspect fled a traffic stop and crashed into the cruiser Garten was in. Sharkevich died last fall while fighting the Hawthorne Fire in Berlin when his ATV rolled over.

“It’s a special feeling to know, like, you can kinda bring someone’s spirit back to life for the family in a way,” Pane said.

Karen Letizio, Sharkey’s sister, led the charge for a mural, working with the town and RiseUP for Arts, who offered up Pane. He just so happens to be cousins with Sharkey.

“Sharkey is actually a distant relative of mine, he’s my grandfather’s cousin, and when he passed away, some of his family members and everything and my family were saying I should do a mural, so it kinda just came together in perfect timing,” Pane said. “I’m glad to just be doing it. It’s an honor to paint them.”

“As soon as I pulled into the lot, I got emotional,” Letizio said. “It’s just more special because Corey’s my cousin.”

Both men have big smiles in the mural that Pane quickly painted in just a few days.

“If I get their smile right, then it usually brings them back to life,” he said.

Letizio said her 98-year-old mother attends bingo at the center weekly, and it will be touching for her to see her son memorialized on the wall.

“To me, I feel he never left, he’s still spiritually here,” said Sophia Sharkevich. “He would go, stop all this fussiness that you’re doing for me because that’s the way he was. He liked doing things for other people, for himself, he was always in the background.”

Pane said the experience has been emotional.

“Bobby Garten’s mom and dad just came earlier this morning and like, she was getting emotional, it made me choke up, it made me want to cry,” he said. “These really are, they’re hometown heroes. It’s really cool, an honor to be able to bring those people to life in a way and paint that.”

The families hope through this art, that the memories of Bobby and Sharkey, will be kept alive.

“We’re really honored that they asked Bobby to be a part of this,” said Kimber Garten, Bobby’s sister-in-law. “They’re hometown heroes. They wake up every day, and their sole purpose is to protect their community, and unfortunately, things happen, and it’s not right, it’s not fair, but this is what happens. I hope people just always remember that when they walk in, and always remember their names.”