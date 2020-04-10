courts

Murder Case Against Slain Burlington Doctor’s Wife Can Proceed: Judge

First_Responders_Jump_Into_Water_to_Save_Sinking_Driver.jpg
WVIT

The Connecticut Supreme Court has ruled that the murder case against the wife of a University of Connecticut medical school doctor can proceed, despite authorities having reviewed documents covered by attorney-client privilege that were seized from her home.

Justices issued their unanimous decision Wednesday in the case of Linda Kosuda-Bigazzi. She has claimed self-defense in the 2017 killing of 84-year-old Pierluigi Bigazzi, a professor of laboratory science and pathology at UConn Health.

Prosecutors allege she left his body wrapped in plastic in their Burlington home for months while she continued to collect his salary.

Local

healthcare heroes 5 mins ago

First Responders Thank Healthcare Workers With Tribute Train Salute

face shields 13 mins ago

Woodbridge Tech Support Company 3-D Printing Face Shields for First Responders

Kosuda-Bigazzi had sought dismissal of the charges, saying investigators’ review of her documents severely prejudiced the case against her. Some of the documents included notes about the killing, but her lawyers said those were part of her defense strategy and were protected by attorney-client privilege.

The Supreme Court upheld a lower court ruling that said while authorities should not have reviewed certain documents, the state has taken steps to ensure a fair trial including having another state’s attorney’s office handle the case.

Justices also said investigators’ actions did not rise to the level of “extreme prejudice” that would warrant dismissal of the charges.

Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

courtsJUDGEHartfordProfessorhartford courant
Coronavirus Pandemic Local U.S. & World Video Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Entertainment Entertainment News CT Live Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Traffic
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us