Music Instructor Charged With Sexually Assaulting Student in Wallingford

Police have arrested a music teacher accused of sexually assaulting one of his students.

Wallingford police began an investigation in January after receiving a report of a sexual assault of a minor.

During their investigation, police said they found 36-year-old Adam Romo, of Meriden, was sexually assaulting one of his music students. Police said Romo had multiple sexual encounters with the victim.

Romo was a Mariachi-style musical instructor at the time of the incidents.

Investigators said they also learned that Romo had made sexual advances on other students.

Police obtained an arrest warrant for Romo and he turned himself in on March 17.

He is charged with two counts of second-degree sexual assault, two counts of fourth-degree sexual assault, and six counts of risk of injury to a minor.

Romo was issued a $50,000 bond. It was not clear if he was held or if he was able to make bond.

He is scheduled to be in court in Meriden Friday.

