Music Superstar Lizzo Cancels Hartford Performance

Music star Lizzo canceled a planned performance at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford set for Dec. 17.

In a statement Lizzo said: "To my Hartford fans and Hot 93.7, I am so sorry I have to cancel my performance tomorrow due to the flu. I hate letting my fans down more than anything. I hope that you all can forgive me while I recover and I promise we are doing everything we can to make it up to you”. ❤️ Lizzo

The performance was scheduled as part of the Hot 93.7 Jingle Jam. Megan Thee Stallion and Saweetie were also scheduled to perform. However, the entire event has now been canceled and will not be rescheduled.

Live Nation said refunds will be automatic or can be done at the point of purchase.

Lizzo also canceled a performance in Boston at the KISS 108 Jingle Ball on Sunday because of the illness.