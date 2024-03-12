Some mussels sold in CT are being recalled due to possible contamination

Some mussels harvested in Canada are being recalled in Connecticut and several nearby states because of a possible contamination, according to the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Officials said restaurants and food retailers in the state should check to see if they have the recalled product.

Live mussels from Allen's Fisheries located in Newfoundland, Canada, and initially harvested on Feb. 7, were shipped to distributors and restaurants in Connecticut, Florida, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania. The shellfish were shipped on or around Feb. 21.

The FDA said the mussels may have been distributed to other states, as well.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

FDA

Restaurants and food retailers should not serve or sell the shellfish. The FDA said you should dispose of the mussels and not eat them. Retailers can also contact their distributor to arrange for return.

Anyone who eats the potentially-contaminated mussels may experience symptoms of food poisoning. This could include diarrhea, stomach pains or cramps, nausea, vomiting or fever.

Anyone who experiences these side effects should report their symptoms to their local health department.

The New Jersey Department of Health advised the FDA of an outbreak of illness associated with the consumption of certain mussels on March 1.

The FDA said they are awaiting more information on distribution of the mussels and will continue to monitor the investigation. More information on the recall can be found here.