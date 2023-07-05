Must-see video: State trooper almost hit by two cars that slid on wet pavement in New Britain

A routine stop by a Connecticut state trooper on the Fourth of July turned into a slippery and scary situation in New Britain - and the entire incident was captured on camera.

Not one, but two different cars came close to colliding with the trooper.

The trooper was placing flares on the road while investigating an incident on Route 72 in New Britain.

In the trooper's body camera footage, you first hear a loud screeching noise. Then you see a red car and a dark-colored car come sliding down the road.

At one point, you can hear a crash and the trooper says on the radio that his car has been hit. The other vehicle appeared to hit the guardrail.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collisions.

State police reminds all drivers that when roads are wet, driving speeds should be reduced to avoid hydroplaning and potential collisions.