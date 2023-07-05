New Britain

Must-see video: State trooper almost hit by two cars that slid on wet pavement in New Britain

By Cailyn Blonstein and Bryan Mercer

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

A routine stop by a Connecticut state trooper on the Fourth of July turned into a slippery and scary situation in New Britain - and the entire incident was captured on camera.

Not one, but two different cars came close to colliding with the trooper.

The trooper was placing flares on the road while investigating an incident on Route 72 in New Britain.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

In the trooper's body camera footage, you first hear a loud screeching noise. Then you see a red car and a dark-colored car come sliding down the road.

At one point, you can hear a crash and the trooper says on the radio that his car has been hit. The other vehicle appeared to hit the guardrail.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the collisions.

Local

Hamden 22 mins ago

Man's car stolen during shooting in Hamden: police

New London 2 hours ago

Teen critically injured after being shot multiple times in New London

State police reminds all drivers that when roads are wet, driving speeds should be reduced to avoid hydroplaning and potential collisions.

This article tagged under:

New Britain
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us