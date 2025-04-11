Mystic Aquarium helps release nearly two dozen sea turtles

"Call us bananas, but there's not Chiquita in these boxes...they're turtles!"

Mystic Aquarium staff traveled to Georgia earlier this week to help release nearly two dozen rehabilitated sea turtles into the water.

Staff members headed out on a long journey to Jekyll Island, Georgia, to release 22 sea turtles, including 14 green sea turtles, six loggerhead sea turtles and two Kemp's ridley sea turtles.

The aquarium said the turtles had been receiving treatment, most of which were cold-stunned over the winter.

After months of rehabilitation, the turtles were deemed healthy and ready for release, according to the aquarium.