Animals and Wildlife

Mystic Aquarium helps release nearly two dozen sea turtles

By Angela Fortuna

Mystic Aquarium

"Call us bananas, but there's not Chiquita in these boxes...they're turtles!"

Mystic Aquarium staff traveled to Georgia earlier this week to help release nearly two dozen rehabilitated sea turtles into the water.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

Mystic Aquarium
Mystic Aquarium

Staff members headed out on a long journey to Jekyll Island, Georgia, to release 22 sea turtles, including 14 green sea turtles, six loggerhead sea turtles and two Kemp's ridley sea turtles.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

The aquarium said the turtles had been receiving treatment, most of which were cold-stunned over the winter.

After months of rehabilitation, the turtles were deemed healthy and ready for release, according to the aquarium.

This article tagged under:

Animals and Wildlife
Dashboard
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us