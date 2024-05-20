Mystic Aquarium

Mystic Aquarium releases two young seals into the wild

By Angela Fortuna

Mystic Aquarium

Two young seals that were treated by the Mystic Aquarium were released back into the wild on Friday.

Seals Gnocchi and Ditalini were sent off into the water after undergoing rehabilitation.

Gnocchi, a young male gray seal, was rescued on Martha's Vineyard on Feb. 15. He was dehydrated and lethargic, and the aquarium said he had an injury to his right eye.

The seal pup's eye had to be surgically removed and, after a successful surgery, he was released.

Ditalini, a young male harp seal, was rescued from Pawcatuck on March 26. The aquarium said he was thin, dehydrated and had some skin wounds and pneumonia.

Mystic Aquarium said the seal pup recovered well and was released along with Gnocchi on May 17.

