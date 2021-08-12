Mystic Aquarium to Host Auction Fundraiser For Beluga Whale Care

In order to take care and learn more about their beluga whales, The Mystic Aquarium announced Thursday they will be hosting a major auction fundraiser.

Over 200 in-person attendees and online bidders will be able to bid for items such as a motorboat, dive experiences, a car, a sailboat and more, according to a press release.

Bidders will even have the opportunity to bid to name three of the aquarium’s newest belugas, who were recently relocated from Canada back in May of this year.

The aquarium hopes to raise more than $3 million in funding to support the beluga whales currently in their care.

“Studying the belugas by our outstanding research team is an important undertaking to preserve these animal populations in the wild,” said Steve Coan, president and CEO of the Mystic Aquarium.

“The belugas at our habitat are helping their wild counterparts that continue to dwindle as a result of rapid changes to the environment. However, the research and maintaining their habitat is also expensive, and we thank those who are stepping up to financially support this important endeavor,” he said.

According to the aquarium, the cost for caring for each beluga whale can reach up to approximately $250,000 for food and veterinary care yearly.

The auction is scheduled to be on Aug 19 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

To attend the Gala, bid in absentia, or discuss a potential donation, the aquarium asks that you please contact The Guernsey’s Auction House of New York City at 212-794-2280 or email belugas@guernseys.com.