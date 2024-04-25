Mystic Aquarium welcomes new rescue seal

On Earth Day, crews and first responders from Mystic Aquarium rescued a gray seal on Block Island.

The seal, which was found alone on the beach, was entangled in a fish net. Mystic Aquarium received the call on Sunday and was able to rescue the baby seal the next day.

“Since 2018, we've actually seen the seal population in our coverage area increase, particularly on Block Island,” Animal Rescue Program Manager Sarah Callan said. “We've also had more seals that are entangled, so we have a lot of reports to out hotline.”

Callan said the amount of hotline calls this year might surpass last year’s number of 500 for animal rescues.

“She was the eight seal that we were monitoring, that was entangled,” she said. “We have seven more that we’ve seen recently that we’re trying to get hands on to disentangle out there.”

The seals are getting caught mostly in items that humans leave in the ocean such as fish nets and plastics.

“There’s a lot of marine debris and everyone can really play a significant role,” Callan said. “Those small efforts go a long way to helping these animals.”

On average, a rescued seal will need two to three months for rehabilitation, but Callan estimates the aquarium newest addition will be in and out within a month.

“She’s very alert, responsive,” she said. “She is exhibiting everything we would want to see in an animal that would have a good chance of survival out there.”

Dana Petkaitis, of Lebanon, who has been volunteering at Mystic for years, said she’s excited to work with the new seal.

“She came in on the same day I was here, just a couple hours after I left,” Petkaitis said. “I love that they are wild seals and we're helping to give them a second chance when they get sick or injured. It’s very emotionally rewarding to be able to give them that.”

The aquarium has over 500 volunteers including first responders. Callan said they plan to name the seal two weeks before its release.